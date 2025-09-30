JV Video: San Cristobal touts top-tier oxide push

San Cristobal Mining President Quinton Hennigh (L) chats with TNM’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby.

Privately held San Cristobal Mining is leaning into silver’s momentum as it builds on steady output from the namesake mine in Bolivia.

The miner is on track to produce about 17 million oz. of the grey metal in 2025 for a second consecutive year, said President Quinton Hennigh, while zinc and lead remain by-products. San Cristobal’s gold-silver ratio points to outperformance ahead, he argues.

Growth is anchored by a feasibility-level oxide silver project drawing on stockpiles and near-surface material that Hennigh estimates hold about 188 million oz. silver. The plan envisions a 15,000-tonne per day operation adding roughly 13 million oz. silver per year over 12–13 years – “the biggest oxide silver project in the world,” according to the CEO. The project will be fully financed in-house.

Near-term optimization focuses on “low-capital, low-hanging-fruit” mill improvements to lift silver recoveries, coupled with reserve additions in the existing sulphide pit. The company is also fast-tracking a new, higher-grade silver discovery about 45 km from the mine as a potential standalone operation.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby.

