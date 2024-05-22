JV video: Standard Uranium readies drills for $2M Athabasca Basin program

Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND; US-OTC: STTDF) is boosting its chances of making a discovery in the Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin with joint ventures and at least four drill programs this summer, says CEO Jon Bey.

“We made a transition last year to become a project generator. We wanted to monetize some of the projects we wouldn’t be getting to ourselves,” he said about the four JVs the company has made.

Though it has yet to make a major discovery, Standard plans to raise funds for its first drilling since 2022 at its flagship Davidson River project in the southwest. It wants to spend $2-$2.5 million on the program.



Bey spoke with Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C., in April. Watch the full video below.

