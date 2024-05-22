JV video: Standard Uranium readies drills for $2M Athabasca Basin program

Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND; US-OTC: STTDF) is boosting its chances of making a discovery in the Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin with joint ventures and […]
By Northern Miner Staff May 22, 2024 At 1:26 pm
Standard Uranium plans four or five drill programs this summer in the Athabasca Basin, says CEO Jon Bey. Credit: The Northern Miner

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND; US-OTC: STTDF) is boosting its chances of making a discovery in the Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin with joint ventures and at least four drill programs this summer, says CEO Jon Bey.

“We made a transition last year to become a project generator. We wanted to monetize some of the projects we wouldn’t be getting to ourselves,” he said about the four JVs the company has made.  

Though it has yet to make a major discovery, Standard plans to raise funds for its first drilling since 2022 at its flagship Davidson River project in the southwest. It wants to spend $2-$2.5 million on the program.

Bey spoke with Henry Lazenby, western editor of The Northern Miner, at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C., in April. Watch the full video below.

WATCH AT THE NORTHERN MINER

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/944136323?share=copy

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 21 2024 - May 23 2024
Discoveries 2024 Mining Conference
May 29 2024 - May 30 2024
Digitalization in Mining North America
Jun 03 2024 - Jun 04 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024
Jun 03 2024 - Jun 04 2024
BATTERY TECH 2024

Related Posts