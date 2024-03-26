JV Video: Temas Resources plans $1.2B titanium, iron ore mine in Quebec

Temas Resources’ (CSE: TMAS) La Blache titanium-vanadium-iron project in eastern Quebec benefits from being similar to Rio Tinto‘s (NYSE: RIO; LSE: RIO; […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 26, 2024 At 10:21 am
Temas Resources CEO Kyler Hardy PDAC 2024
Temas Resources is advancing the La Blache project in Quebec. Credit: The Northern MIner

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Temas Resources’ (CSE: TMAS) La Blache titanium-vanadium-iron project in eastern Quebec benefits from being similar to Rio Tinto's (NYSE: RIO; LSE: RIO; ASX: RIO) decades-old operations in the same region, executive chairman Kyler Hardy says in a new video.

"We see an opportunity to really advance a large asset similar to what's already in production," Hardy said at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's convention in Toronto this month. "We're not trying to reinvent the wheel."

The project has an after-tax net present value of $6.8 billion at an 8% discount rate and a 55% internal rate of return, according to a preliminary economic assessment published last month.

Hardy spoke with The Northern Miner's Western Editor, Henry Lazenby. Watch the full conversation here:

Joint Venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 27 2024 - Mar 28 2024
EV BATTERY RECYCLING & REUSE USA 2024
Mar 27 2024 - Mar 27 2024
Future Facing Commodities Forum
Apr 08 2024 - Apr 09 2024
Sodium-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Apr 15 2024 - Apr 16 2024
Canadian Shale Water Management 2024

Related Posts