JV Video: Temas Resources plans $1.2B titanium, iron ore mine in Quebec

Temas Resources’ (CSE: TMAS) La Blache titanium-vanadium-iron project in eastern Quebec benefits from being similar to Rio Tinto's (NYSE: RIO; LSE: RIO; ASX: RIO) decades-old operations in the same region, executive chairman Kyler Hardy says in a new video.

"We see an opportunity to really advance a large asset similar to what's already in production," Hardy said at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's convention in Toronto this month. "We're not trying to reinvent the wheel."

The project has an after-tax net present value of $6.8 billion at an 8% discount rate and a 55% internal rate of return, according to a preliminary economic assessment published last month.

Hardy spoke with The Northern Miner's Western Editor, Henry Lazenby. Watch the full conversation here:

