JV video: Volta Metals partners with US DOE to unlock Ontario’s rare earth, gallium deposits 

Canada is emerging as a key supplier of critical minerals on the geopolitical stage, and Toronto–based explorer Volta Metals (TSX-V: VLTA) is advancing a significant rare earth and gallium project in Ontario.

Rare earths are essential to electric vehicles, smart technologies and defence applications while gallium is crucial in semi-conductors. China currently controls both markets and regulates supply to the US.

Now, Volta Metals has teamed up with the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the Idaho National Laboratory to study metals processing from its Lavergne -Springer project to create a domestic critical minerals supply chain for the North American market.

Volta Metals CEO Kerem Usenmez highlights the project’s high-grade rare earths mineralization and thick gallium intersects with MINING.com host Devan Murugan.

Watch the full interview: