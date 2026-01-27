JV Video: Westhaven Gold rides $85M funding tailwind in BC

Westhaven Gold (TSXV: WHN) enters 2026 fresh off an $85-million investment from Dundee (TSX: DC.A) in December that gives the developer a 60% interest in the explorer’s British Columbia projects, Westhaven CEO Ken Armstrong says.

The total investment includes a Dundee pledge to fund at least $30 million towards expenditures at Shovelnose in southern B.C., which Armstrong said shows Dundee understands the project’s value.

“We were pretty clear that the project really needs in the neighbourhood of $15 million a year spent on it to properly advance on the development story,” Armstrong said. “That $30 million allows us to do this, and allows us to move into pre-feasibility, and then ultimately into feasibility.”

The company hopes that Dundee’s investment and Westhaven’s own $20 million budget for this year will help it complete substantial drilling and get Shovelnose into production before the current gold cycle ends.

The preceding Joint Venture article and video are PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Westhaven Gold and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit: https://westhavengold.com for more information.