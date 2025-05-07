Kenorland completes historic drilling at South Uchi project

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF) and Auranova Resources announced the completion of the 2025 Winter drill program at the South Uchi project, […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 6, 2025 At 9:55 pm
Kenorland received a $200,000 grant from the province of Ontario with which it plans to advance exploration at South Uchi toward drilling. Credit: Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF) and Auranova Resources announced the completion of the 2025 Winter drill program at the South Uchi project, located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. This program represents the first-ever drilling at the Papaonga target, following four years of systematic exploration. Prior to this work, past producers have recorded no historical drilling or documented gold occurrences within the target area.

The company’s inaugural drill program consisted of 27 diamond drill holes totaling 14,363 metres, testing the Papaonga target over an 8km by 3km area, within the large gold-in-till and heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) gold grain anomalies, underlain by bedrock mineralisation consisting of quartz-sulphide veins and disseminated sulphide. Widely spaced drill fences, roughly 500 metres to greater than 1 km apart were designed to test interpreted structural corridors concealed by deep overburden and Papaonga Lake.

The company expects complete assay results in late second quarter or early third quarter of 2025.

Following the completion of the 2025 winter drill program at the project, Kenorland will maintain the camp and infrastructure at Papaonga for an additional three months in preparation for a potential subsequent summer drill program.

Further information can be found on the company's website www.KenorlandMinerals.com.

