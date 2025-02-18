Kenorland Minerals to conclude ambitious drilling at South Uchi by late March

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 18, 2025
Kenorland received a $200,000 grant from the province of Ontario with which it plans to advance exploration at South Uchi toward drilling. Credit: Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF) commenced its inaugural drill program at the South Uchi project, located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. Kenorland announced on December 2, 2024, that it entered into a definitive agreement with Auranova, granting Auranova the right to earn up to a 70% interest in the South Uchi project.

Auranova approved a total budget of $8.0 million for the Winter 2025 exploration program. The inaugural drill program will include up to 15,000 metres of diamond drilling as an initial test of the Papaonga target identified through systematic exploration carried out since 2021.

During the 2024 exploration campaign, prospecting teams identified newly discovered widespread gold mineralisation across the target area, with rock sampling assay results of up to 13.35 g/t gold. Kenorland is operator of the project and expects drilling activities conclude in late-March.

The inaugural 15,000 metres drill program will consist of approximately 30 drill holes testing high-priority structural corridors over the 6km strike length of the Papaonga target. It is defined by a large gold-in-till and heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) gold grain anomaly, with newly discovered bedrock gold mineralisation consisting of quartz-sulphide veins and disseminated sulphide.

Kenorland first identified and staked the South Uchi project based on the region's prospectivity to host significant gold mineralized systems. Company records indicated little to no systematic exploration prior to Kenorland, and the land package remained under-explored. Kenorland Minerals last traded at C$1.13 at a market capitalization of C$86.200M.  For more information visit www.KenorlandMinerals.com.

