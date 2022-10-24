Kenorland, Sumitomo form JV at Chicobi gold project in Quebec

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD; OTC: KLDCF) is forming a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada for Kenorland’s Chicobi gold project. Sumitomo […]
By Marilyn Scales October 24, 2022 At 3:28 pm
Kenorland has 10 active exploration projects, including Chicobi, in 2022. Credit: Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD; OTC: KLDCF) is forming a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada for Kenorland’s Chicobi gold project. Sumitomo earned a 51% interest by completing $4.9 million in exploration expenses.

The Chicobi property, 30 km northeast of Amos, Que., covers 51,257 ha over a 45-km strike length of the Chicobi deformation zone (CDZ). This zone is analogous to other major breaks in the Abitibi, such as the Cadillac-Larder Lake, Casa Berardi, Sunday Lake, and Lower Detour zones. The property hosts potential orogenic gold mineralization.

The next $1.5-million exploration phase will be 100% funded by Sumitomo. This phase of work includes 160 sonic infill drill holes within the Chicobi deformation zone (CDZ). Thereafter, exploration will be funded on a pro rata basis with Kenorland as operator.

More information about exploration at Chicobi and Kenorland’s other properties is posted on www.KenorlandMinerals.com.

