KGHM and Atikameksheng ink long‑term IBA for Victoria Mine

KGHM International and Atikameksheng Anishnawbek announced they signed an impact and benefit agreement (IBA) for the Victoria Mine. Gimaa Nootchtai of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Marek Bednarz, CEO, and Michal Jezioro, Vice President, Indigenous Relations, signed the historic agreement on behalf of their parties on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The Victoria Mine project site lies 35 km west of the City of Greater Sudbury and will operate as an underground copper and nickel mine with an anticipated mine life of fourteen years. The signing ceremony took place in the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek community and drew Gimaa Nootchtai, council members, elders’ representatives, community members, Andrzej Szydło, president of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., Aleksander Cieśliński, chairman of the supervisory board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., and representatives of KGHM International.

Andrzej Szydło, president of the management board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., said: "The agreement concluded after many years of negotiations marks a breakthrough in relations with one of the key right holders of the Victoria project. It paves the way for subsequent stages of development of our Canadian mine and strengthens the position of the KGHM Group as a global player in the non-ferrous metals market. For KGHM, responsibility toward the local Communities in which we conduct production activities is of great importance. For years, we have been committed to fostering good-neighbourly relations, both in Poland and abroad. I am convinced that cooperation with the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek Indigenous Community will be of a partnership nature and prove valuable for both parties."

The IBA secures certainty for KGHM International over the life of mine and delivers benefits to Atikameksheng Anishnawbek community members throughout the mine cycle. The agreement reflects relationship building, respectful discussions, and knowledge sharing that unfolded over more than ten years, beginning with an advanced exploration agreement signed in 2014.

The IBA includes provisions for implementation, employment and training, project area access, business opportunities, environmental stewardship including participation by Atikameksheng Anishnawbek Guardians, ongoing engagement and consultation, and reciprocal, ongoing learning.

KGHM filed the mine production closure plan (MPCP) with the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines in 2024, incorporating technical comments and input from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek following consultation. The IBA, together with the MPCP and the ongoing partnership, outlines cooperation on development, operations, and reclamation of the Victoria Mine with safety and sustainability considerations. The agreement and MPCP aim to support economic and environmental reconciliation in the region.

Marek Bednarz, president and CEO of KGHM International, said: "We are very proud and excited to be signing such a significant milestone agreement with Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. This achievement is a testament to the strong relationship we have developed over time and we are genuinely looking forward to continuing our cooperation and success together on the Victoria Project."

Michal Jezioro, vice president of Indigenous relations for KGHM, said: "I have had the chance to spend time, experience ceremonies and participate in cultural exchanges with Gimaa Nootchtai and community members from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. It has given me a much better understanding and appreciation of the Indigenous culture, and I look forward to continuing this rewarding relationship with Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. This agreement is the culmination of years of consultation and relationship building, and we are very proud to be part of this agreement which supports partnership and sustainability."

"The signing of this impact benefit agreement marks a historic milestone for Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. This agreement ensures that our Nation will share in the substantial financial benefits, employment opportunities, and procurement commitments for the life of the Victoria Mine. These benefits will support the growth of our community and provide opportunities for Debendaagziwaad for generations to come. We acknowledge and honour the hard work and dedication of past and current leadership and all team members involved in the negotiation process; your persistence and commitment over many years made this agreement possible. We also extend our appreciation to KGHM International for entering into this agreement with us, and we look forward to building an even stronger relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation. We are equally committed to ensuring that the mine operates in an environmentally sustainable manner. Our land guardians will play a central role in monitoring the project to safeguard our lands, waters, and the wildlife in the project area. This agreement brings us closer to realizing the goals we set out in our comprehensive community plan and is a meaningful step forward in our sovereignty exercise. It reflects our nation's determination to build a future that balances economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, and cultural integrity."

Gimaa Craig Nootchtai of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek commented: "The signing of the impact benefit agreement with KGHM International. represents a significant achievement for Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. From an administrative perspective, this agreement provides a framework that ensures long-term financial stability, career development opportunities, and business growth for our nation. This means creating pathways for our members to access training, employment, and procurement opportunities, while ensuring that the benefits are felt broadly across our community."

Lorraine Naponse, CEO, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, stated: “I want to recognize the years of careful planning, negotiation, and collaboration that brought us to this point. The dedication of our past and current leaders, negotiating team, and community members has been instrumental in securing this milestone agreement. Moving forward, our administration will prioritize accountability, clear communication, and strong partnerships with both community members and KGHM International. Together, we will work to achieve a balance between economic prosperity and the protection of our lands and waters, in alignment with our comprehensive community plan.”

"This agreement is more than a milestone - it reflects our nation's vision to strengthen our sovereignty, safeguard our environment, and honour our culture while building prosperity for Debendaagziwaad."

More information appears on www.Kghm.com/en and www.AtikamekshengAnishnawbek.ca/.