Kintavar explores gold consolidation strategy through purchase of Roger project

Kintavar Exploration (TSX-V: KTR) announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated April 21, 2025, with XXIX Metal (TSX-V: XXIX) and Orecap Invest (TSX-V: ORI), two TSX Venture Exchange listed mining issuers, to purchase 100% interest in the 987-ha Roger project located in the Chibougamau mining district within the Abitibi region of Quebec.

The Roger project is an advanced-stage gold-copper porphyry exploration project that has gone through multiple drill campaigns totaling 58,000 metres.

The project’s A 43-101 resource estimate was published in 2018. At a cut-off grade of 0.45 g/t gold-equivalent, the indicated resource is estimated at 10,900,000 metric tons at a grade of 0.85 g/t of gold, 0.80 g/t of silver and 0.06% of copper for a total of 333,000 ounces of gold-equivalent, while the inferred resource is estimated at 6,569,000 metric tonnes at a grade of 0.75 g/t of gold, 1.18 g/t of silver and 0.11% of copper for a total of 202,000 ounces of gold equivalent.

The companies calculated the metal prices used in calculating the gold-equivalent: US$1,240 for gold (ounce), US$ 16.528 for silver (ounce) and US$ 6.549 copper (Kg). The companies involved believe that with the Malartic and Windfall deposits being similar style porphyry deposits in that part of Quebec, the Roger deposit shows an interesting potential to further explore the property.

The Roger project allows Kintavar to establish a strategic presence in the Eastern Chibougamau camp which has numerous resource-stage assets contiguous with and proximal to the project. This permits Kintavar to explore a gold consolidation strategy in the area to build a multi-million-ounce resource base across a consolidated district-scale land package, increasing the upside to its shareholders. Ultimately, this transaction allows Kintavar to diversify its exploration portfolio in the gold sector while continuing its hybrid model of exploration and exploration services.

