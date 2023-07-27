Kodiak confirms extended mineralization at MPD 

Kodiak Copper (TSXV: KDK) reports that drill results from its copper-gold MPD project in southern B.C. suggest extensive mineralization for future exploration.

According to the company, the assay results from the first three holes drilled in 2023 at the West zone confirm porphyry mineralization from surface over an area of 300 metres by 300 metres and up to 819 metres below surface, extending well below historic drilling and open to extension.

Results include 5.14 g/t gold, 2.68 g/t silver and 0.83% copper over 2.1 metres at 21 metres downhole (AXE-23-001), 10.7 g/t gold, 2.16 g/t silver and 0.10% copper over 0.8 metres at 591 metres downhole (AXE-23-002), 9.51 g/t gold, 3.31 g/t silver and 0.33% copper, over 0.9 metres at 71 metres downhole (AXE-23-003), and 8.29 g/t gold, 17.15 g/t silver and 0.13% copper over 0.8 metres at 192 metres downhole (AXE-23-003).

Kodiak president and CEO Claudia Tornquist said, "The first three holes at the West zone are a promising start and confirm our thesis that porphyry mineralization exists below and adjacent to shallow historic drilling.”

The company said a new zone of structurally hosted high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization was discovered east of the West zone. Additionally, for the first time at the MPD project, significant mineralized hydrothermal breccia was drilled. The breccia includes copper mineralized clasts suggesting additional undrilled mineralization at depth.

Tornquist said the company plans to test four or five more targets this year.

For more information, visit www.KodiakCopperCorp.com.