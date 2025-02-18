Kodiak Copper confirms high grade mineralization at MPD northwest project

Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK; OTCQB: DKCF) reported its first regional exploration results from the MPD northwest claims. The company acquired the project claims in autumn 2024 (formerly Aspen Grove) at its MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The project is located between the towns of Merritt and Princeton.



The MPD northwest claims host the high-grade, near-surface Ketchan zone which will form a meaningful part of the upcoming MPD mineral resource estimate, and multiple other known mineral occurrences, providing considerable exploration upside. Company officials have also analyzed historical data, leading to the acquisition of new claims.

Kodiak Copper recently added the large 118 sq. km MPD northwest to MPD. It hosts 18 known mineral occurrences, including six with significant porphyry-related copper-gold. The large-scale Ketchan zone adds significant drill-proven, near-surface, high-grade copper-gold inventory to MPD. Work teams have drilled over 1,800 by 500 metres - roughly three times the area of Kodiak's Gate zone discovery- and remains open in most directions.

Drilling teams confirmed high grade mineralization at Ketchan from bedrock grab samples collected in 2024. The best two samples assayed 0.55 % copper, 0.32 g/t gold and 0.5 g/t silver and 0.38 % copper, 0.78 g/t gold and 1.7 g/t silver, respectively.

Kodiak Copper – through data review, select core re-logging, sampling and geological modelling – confirmed Ketchan will be a material part of the upcoming MPD mineral resource estimate. The Ketchan zone is located only 4.5 km from the high-grade Gate zone. This proximity and potential synergies with Gate, plus multiple nearby targets prioritize this area.

Company officials also reported modelling with VRIFY's artificial intelligence (AI) software has identified new prospective areas at MPD Northwest, including potential extensions to the Ketchan zone. Moreover, regional exploration has confirmed substantial mineralization through early-stage prospecting, mapping and soil geochemistry at select sites along the northerly trend of mineral showings central to MPD northwest.

The company added an additional three claims to the MPD northwest claim block.

Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak said, "We are delighted with the results from our initial exploration work and the historic data review at the MPD northwest claims, which very much validate our decision to acquire these claims last autumn. The drilling done by previous operators at the Ketchan zone has outlined a mineralized zone of significant scale and with good grades. Not only are we confident that the Ketchan zone will become a material part of our resource estimate, we also believe there is ample room to expand it in multiple directions. We are equally exited about the targets and prospectivity of the wider MPD northwest claim package, which hosts drill-proven copper and gold mineralization as well as untested targets with the potential for new discoveries. As we are plan our 2025 exploration program, MPD northwest is certainly a priority."

MPD is a large land package (344 square kilometres) located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia's primary copper-gold producing belt. More information is posted on www.KodiakCopperCorp.com