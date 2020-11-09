Kodiak drills 192 metres of 1.21% copper-equivalent at MPD

Kodiak Copper has hit a lengthy, well-mineralized interval in drilling at its MPD copper-gold porphyry project in B.C.’s Quesnel Trough. Hole MPD-20-005, drilled within a 1-km-long copper-in-soil anomaly overlying the Gate zone target, hit 192 metres of 0.74% copper, 0.48 g/t gold and 2.75 g/t silver (1.21% copper-equivalent) from 308 metres.

The interval includes a higher-grade 45-metre interval of 1.18% copper, 1.01 g/t gold and 4 g/t silver (2.13% copper-equivalent) from 401 metres. The drillhole returned a total mineralized length of 515.8 metres of 0.41% copper, 0.22 g/t gold and 1.5 g/t silver (0.63% copper-equivalent) starting at 223.5 metres.

The above intercept is the fifth hole reported from the soil anomaly – Kodiak has completed a total of nine holes to date at this target, all of which intersected sulphide-bearing, altered porphyritic host rocks, which the company says are “consistent with a well-developed alkalic porphyry system.”

To date, the drilling has tested up to 500 metres of potential width of the Gate zone, and 125 metres of the 1-km strike length of the copper-in-soil target.

“Hole MPD-20-005 delivered another outstanding drill result from the newly discovered Gate Zone. This hole expands the central high-grade zone previously announced in hole MPD-20-004,” Claudia Tornquist, Kodiak’s president and CEO, said in a release. “Importantly, we are also starting to see significant size to the larger mineralized envelope, first identified in the near-surface by shallow historic drilling and extended down to a depth of over 800 metres by Kodiak.”

Tornquist added that Kodiak has approximately $15 million on hand, to complete up to 30,000 metres of drilling. In addition, she highlighted that most of the major copper mines in the Quesnel Trough feature multiple porphyry centres – MPD includes additional historic copper showings, over an area of 10 sq. km. Kodiak also plans to test additional targets within the broader 78.5-sq.-km property next year.

For more information, visit www.KodiakCopperCorp.com.