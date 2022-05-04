Kodiak intersects high-grade Cu-Au at Dillard target in BC

Kodiak Copper (TSXV: KDK; OTC: KDKCF) has reported results from seven holes drilled last year at its MPD copper-gold porphyry project located in southern B.C. MPD comprises four properties (Man, Prime, Dillard, Axe) within the Quesnel Trough.

The first two holes, designed to test the Dillard porphyry target, intersected significant copper-gold mineralization from bedrock surface to 530 metres deep, including intervals of higher-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization.

One hole intersected 28.8 metres of 0.36% copper, 0.16 g/t gold and 0.24 g/t silver, within a broader 556.5-metre interval of 0.15% copper, 0.08 g/t gold and 0.36 g/t silver. The other intersected 21.0 metres of 0.52% copper, 0.17 g/t gold and 0.79 g/t silver, within a broader 381.1-metre interval of 0.18% copper, 0.08 g/t gold and 0.28 g/t silver.

According to Kodiak, these represent the best drill results reported from the Dillard area to date, with better grade and width than any of the historic holes, confirming Dillard as a substantial porphyry target. In particular, drilling confirmed that higher-grade mineralization is present at Dillard, occurring at shallow depths ranging from 86 to 203 metres downhole.

Elsewhere on the property, drilling at the Gate zone, which was discovered during in 2019, continues to recognize patterns of strongly mineralized porphyry alteration, sulphide zoning and the possible controls for higher-grade domains surrounded by lower-grade shells. One new hole intersected a broad 457-metre interval of 0.15% copper, 0.04 g/t gold and 0.14 g/t silver, including 48 metres of 0.25% copper, 0.07 g/t gold and 0.06 g/t silver, extending the Gate zone envelope to over 1.0 km of strike length (north-south).

"Due to the significant multi-kilometre scale of the Dillard copper target, the immediate discovery of higher-grading copper mineralization in our first two drill holes is an exciting new development," president and CEO Claudia Tornquist stated.

The company plans to continue testing Dillard in 2022, with a minimum of 10 to 15 further holes into this zone, and using a similar model applied to the Gate zone discovery. A fully funded drill program of up to 25,000 metres is currently underway at the MPD property.

For further details see Kodiak's website.