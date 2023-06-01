Komatsu gathers GHG alliance for look at battery-powered haul truck

Komatsu gathered members of the company’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Alliance at the Komatsu Arizona proving grounds (AZPG) in mid-May to share progress and highlight knowledge gained since its EVX battery-powered haul truck was introduced two years ago.

Alliance members had the opportunity to observe advancements made over the past year related to the performance and sizing of batteries and to learn how Komatsu plans to leverage the company’s trolley system to advance understanding of battery truck performance in a dynamic charging environment. Members also had the opportunity to engage in a discussion on recent progress within the regulatory environment. Specifically, alliance members saw the upgraded EVX (battery) truck running a circuit on battery, static charging of the battery with the truck hooked up to the trolley line via pantograph, and a run up the trolley line highlighting the battery being charged and increased speed in the dynamic environment.

The GHG alliance was created to bring together mining industry leaders to work toward a shared goal of delivering zero-emissions equipment solutions. Alliance members have since been working to advance Komatsu’s power agnostic truck concept for a haulage vehicle that can run on a variety of power sources including diesel engine, battery, or hydrogen fuel cells with both static and dynamic charging capabilities.

Komatsu says that since the alliance was formed, membership has steadily grown and now includes Antofagasta Minerals, BHP, Boliden, Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan, Grupo Mexico, Kinross, Rio Tinto, and Teck Resources.

Komatsu is committed to minimizing environmental impact through its business, targeting a 50% reduction in CO 2 emissions from use of its products and production of its equipment by 2030 (compared to 2010 levels) and a challenge target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

To learn more, visit www.komatsu.com.