Komatsu honours mining legacy with P&H 2100BL shovel monument

Komatsu announced the installation of a P&H 2100BL electric rope shovel at its Elko, Nevada, campus, marking a significant milestone in its history. This machine has been relocated from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to serve as a monument to P&H Mining Equipment’s legacy and its long-standing manufacturing presence in the United States. As a symbol of engineering achievement and mining innovation, the shovel now stands as a prominent landmark.

Manufactured in 1979, the P&H 2100BL has supported mining operations for over four decades. It now graces the front of the Elko facility, towering as tall as a five-story building and weighing over one million pounds. Its visibility from I-80 makes it a striking visual that highlights the industry’s progress and showcases Komatsu’s equipment impact in the mining sector.

Tom Suess, vice president and general manager for U.S. mining distribution at Komatsu, stated, “The P&H 2100BL electric shovel is a remarkable piece of engineering. Its journey from Milwaukee to Elko marks a significant moment in our company's history. This machine will now be prominently displayed in front of our Elko facility, symbolizing the evolution of mining technology, the enduring legacy of P&H Mining Equipment, and Komatsu’s deep connection to and pride in being part of the Elko community. We are excited to share this iconic shovel with the community and celebrate its past and future contributions to the industry.”

Komatsu’s Elko service center, a state-of-the-art facility and regional hub for mining and construction support, symbolizes the company’s commitment to the industry. Since its development, Komatsu has invested a total of $57 million to build and expand the site to meet customer needs. The service center, which opened in 2019, is equipped to service haul trucks, hydraulic shovels, electric rope shovels, and other mining equipment. In 2023, Komatsu further strengthened its presence in Elko by adding a 50,000-square-foot warehouse that improves parts availability for local mining and construction operations.

The addition of the P&H 2100BL monument emphasizes Komatsu’s dedication to honoring its history while advancing mining technology. The community is encouraged to visit and see this historic machine firsthand, providing a unique opportunity for families and industry professionals to observe the evolution of mining equipment and technology.

More information is posted on Home | Komatsu.