Komatsu introduces two new mechanical haul trucks

Komatsu introduced two new mechanical haul trucks – the HD465-10 and HD605-10 – to the North American market at MinExpo in Las Vegas this week. The new trucks are designed to help increase productivity and improve fuel efficiency in quarry, mining and aggregate applications. Both offer an upgrade from the previous -8 models.

The HD465-10 is a 60-tonne rigid frame machine with a high payload capacity and efficient hauling capabilities. The HD605-10 mechanical haul truck is a 70-tonne rigid frame machine designed for reliability and durability.

Both trucks offer a tight turning radius for easy navigation on narrow haul roads and ergonomically designed cabin features for operator comfort during long shifts. With increased horsepower and higher-strength steel for reduced operating weight, the machines are built to provide excellent speed on grade.

Additional features include a MacPherson-strut-type independent front suspension that allows the vehicle to smoothly traverse uneven road surfaces, the ability to regulate fuel efficiency for lighter work with ‘economy’ and ‘economy light’ modes and controlled downhill descent with the automatic retard speed control function.

New operator features include hill start assist, throttle lock, a retractable sun visor and waiting brake.

Beneficial maintenance elements include a full LED light package, plastic resin wheel chocks, maintenance-free batteries, brake performance checks and ground level Komatsu oil and wear analysis (KOWA) sampling ports.

