Komatsu plants iconic P&H mining shovel on Elko grounds

Komatsu has installed a P&H 2100BL electric rope shovel as a landmark at its Elko, Nevada, campus. Relocated from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the shovel celebrates P&H Mining Equipment’s heritage and long-standing U.S. manufacturing history.

Built in 1979, the P&H 2100BL served in mining for over 40 years. Now positioned outside the Elko facility, the machine stands as tall as a five‑story building and weighs more than one million pounds. Visible from I‑80, it provides a bold reminder of industry advancement and Komatsu’s role in mining.

Tom Suess, Komatsu’s vice president and general manager for U.S. mining distribution, said: “The P&H 2100BL electric shovel is a remarkable piece of engineering. Its journey from Milwaukee to Elko marks a significant moment in our company's history. This machine will now be prominently displayed in front of our Elko facility, symbolizing the evolution of mining technology, the enduring legacy of P&H Mining Equipment, and Komatsu’s deep connection to and pride in being part of the Elko community. We are excited to share this iconic shovel with the community and celebrate its past and future contributions to the industry.”

Komatsu’s Elko service center is a modern regional hub for mining and construction support. The company has invested $57 million to develop and expand the site to meet customer needs. Opened in 2019, the center services haul trucks, hydraulic shovels, electric rope shovels and other support equipment. In 2023 Komatsu added a 50,000‑square‑foot warehouse to improve parts availability for local operations.

Placing the P&H 2100BL at Elko highlights Komatsu’s commitment to preserving its history while pushing mining technology forward. The public is welcome to view the historic machine, offering families and industry visitors a chance to see the evolution of mining equipment up close.

More information is posted on www.Komatsu.com/en-us