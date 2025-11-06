Komatsu upgrade promises 24-hour parts delivery for dealers in Western Canada

Komatsu will expand its parts distribution capacity in Canada by converting its Edmonton, Alberta, depot into a full-service distribution centre and roughly doubling its footprint.

Rod Bull, CEO of Komatsu North America, said: “Canada is a core market for Komatsu. This expansion is not just about space — it’s about service, and making sure our dealers and customers have what they need, when they need it.”

The new facility, about 12, 541 square metres (135,000 sq. ft) will increase storage capacity for fast-moving parts and enable direct distribution from Edmonton. Komatsu says the upgrade will shorten delivery times, including 24-hour delivery to dealers in western Canada.

“Our customers rely on Komatsu for uptime and productivity, and this investment ensures we can meet those expectations faster and more efficiently than ever. By bringing parts closer to where our customers operate, we’re cutting lead times, boosting availability and improving customer service.” said Danny Murtagh, vice president of parts and infrastructure.

Komatsu plans for the Edmonton site to shift from a regional depot to an integrated parts distribution hub within its North American logistics network, and the company intends for the hub to streamline supply routes from manufacturing centres in Japan and Indonesia.

The expanded operation will include increased capacity for fast-moving and strategic inventory, integration with Komatsu’s global planning and warehouse management systems, and improved warehouse efficiency through updated layouts, automation and new equipment. The company also plans to expand the workforce and technological support to operate the upgraded facility.

Komatsu says the investment reflects its long-term confidence in the Canadian market and its dealer network, and the company cites ongoing growth in Canada’s mining, forestry and construction sectors as a factor in positioning the upgraded facility to meet increased demand.

For more information, visit www.Komatsu.com.