Komatsu West grows footprint in Golden State

Komatsu has broadened its company-owned dealer network, Komatsu West, into Northern California. The expansion includes new operations in Fresno and Sacramento, taking over former Gee Heavy Machinery sites. These locations are now fully operational, staffed with experienced Komatsu professionals, including many familiar technicians who have long served local customers.

Komatsu has built a century-long reputation for creating value through manufacturing and technology innovation. The company provides technologies, equipment, and services for construction, mining, forklift, industrial, and forestry markets worldwide.

The expansion enhances Komatsu West's ability to provide comprehensive sales, rental, parts, and service support, aiming to boost customer productivity and operational uptime. Northern California customers will also benefit from a wider selection of pre-owned equipment, with over 350 pieces now available through these locations.

"Our focus is on supporting customers and helping them keep their operations running smoothly. By expanding our operations into Northern California, we're making sure customers have the local expertise, inventory and service they depend on," Todd Gaspers, vice president of operations for Komatsu West, stated.

More information is posted at www.KomatsuStores.com.