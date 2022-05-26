K+S Potash Canada to boost production at Bethune mine in Saskatchewan

K+S Potash Canada (KSPC) has announced a long-term growth plan focused on planning for a sustained increase of potash production at its Bethune mine.

The final production capacity is intended to grow continuously over the next couple of decades, the company said, and is currently targeted toward 4 million tonnes per year, effectively doubling the current production output of the operation.

“Today’s announcement represents another vote of confidence in Saskatchewan as a global leader in sustainable, responsible potash production,” Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said in a media statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with K+S as we grow our potash sector and our economy.”

KSPC is currently undertaking a feasibility stage, mapping out the future milestones of growth and timelines for supporting projects. The company said it will work closely with provincial and federal governments during this phase to ensure it remains in a successful position to sustain future growth.

“Bethune mine is looking at safely and sustainably growing profitability while simultaneously reducing environmental impact, and building a more diverse and inclusive workforce while continuing to engage with local and Indigenous communities throughout all stages of the plan,” said Holger Riemensperger, Chief Operating Officer, K+S Aktiengesellschaft.

To support these plans, the company is currently seeking employees in various engineering, IT, operations, trade, and supporting roles, with a longer-term outlook to hire more than a hundred additional employees, primarily in operations, as new systems are established.

“The main focus right now is to establish the team that will drive the growth plan and associated projects,” says Sam Farris, president of KSPC. “Planning for growth is an opportunity to develop infrastructure and programs that will continue our progress toward becoming world-class, and I’m confident we’ll continue to attract the talent we need across the business to realize these opportunities.”

KSPC currently employs over 400 people at the Bethune mine and Saskatoon and Port Moody offices.

This article originally appeared on www.Mining.com.