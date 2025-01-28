KSB GIW to supply slurry pumps for Kamloops, B.C. mine

KSB GIW – a global designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty centrifugal slurry pumps – announced it will be supplying a range of high-performance slurry pumps at Teck’s Highland Valley copper (HVC) mine life extension (MLE) project in Kamloops, British Columbia. KSB is known as a provider for the mining and dredging industries.

Teck designed the Highland Valley copper mine life extension project to prolong the mine's lifespan by upgrading its current infrastructure. This initiative supports the increasing demand for copper fueled by the shift toward a low-carbon economy. The company anticipates that the project will yield roughly 1.95 million additional tons of copper by processing around 900 million extra tons of ore.

KSB GIW has consistently provided leading slurry pump innovations as a longstanding partner of HVC. The mine's current operations rely heavily on GIW MDX, GIW LSA, and GIW LCC slurry pumps.

For the MLE project, KSB GIW is supplying an array of mill discharge pumps, SAG underflow pumps, tailings pumps, froth pumps, and various in-plant and process pumps.

Gary Moore, mining manager at KSB GIW, said, “This contract further solidifies KSB GIW’s role as a preferred partner for HVC, and our continued commitment to innovating our products, services, and materials to maximize value for the mine.”

With this new installation, KSB GIW reaffirms its commitment to driving operational efficiency and supporting HVC’s vital contributions to the copper supply chain.

In 1996, after more than a century of expansion, KSB GIW, Inc. became a wholly owned subsidiary of the KSB Group, a global leader in centrifugal pump and valve manufacturing. KSB’s commitment to continuous improvement proved a good match — as shown by the successful launch of the GIW Slurry Pump brand in 2014 and the KSB Mining organization in 2020. KSB Mining brings this collective centrifugal pump expertise — in both slurry and non-slurry applications — to the global mining industry.

More information is posted on www.Ksb.com.