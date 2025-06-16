La Cantera partners with Sandvik for 64-unit equipment fleet

La Cantera Desarrollos Mineros has chosen Sandvik Mining to supply 64 pieces of underground mining equipment.

In Q2 2025, the contractor placed an order that includes 23 Toro LH410 loaders, 19 Sandvik DD311 single-boom development jumbos, 16 Sandvik DS311 rock bolters, three Toro LH307 loaders, two Toro LH514 loaders, and one Sandvik DD321 twin-boom development jumbo.

Sandvik Mining will deliver the equipment from 2025 through 2028, along with technical support and training.

Mats Eriksson, president of Sandvik Mining, said: “We value our longstanding partnership with La Cantera Desarrollos Mineros, a company that shares our dedication to technological advancement. This new equipment order underscores our mutual commitment to safety, reliability and innovation.”

La Cantera Desarrollos Mineros specializes in mining development and actively provides complete mine operation, infrastructure design, analysis, exploration, and maintenance services. The contractor oversees projects across Mexico, including in Guerrero, Zacatecas, Durango, Chihuahua, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Estado de México, and Guanajuato.

The order reflects years of strong collaboration between La Cantera Desarrollos Mineros and Sandvik. La Cantera Desarrollos Mineros received the 8,000th Sandvik DS311 rock bolter during a ceremony held at Sandvik’s facilities in Mexico last year and operates a fleet of 82 Sandvik equipment units.

Guillermo Webb Murra, general director of La Cantera Desarrollos Mineros, stated: "Our relationship with Sandvik goes beyond equipment. It's a strategic partnership built on trust, performance and shared goals. Collaborating with Sandvik has been instrumental in driving innovation within our operations, and we look forward to growing our partnership as we expand and modernize our fleet.”

