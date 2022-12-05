Lack of information for local suppliers undermines community relations 

Mining Shared Value (MSV), a non-profit initiative of Engineers Without Borders has released a new study that examines how much information mining companies are providing suppliers and the wider public about their procurement processes.

The study, Local Procurement by the Canadian Mining Industry: The state of information sharing, examines sustainability reporting and websites of 40 of Canada’s largest mining companies. The report concludes companies have increased the amount of practical information they provide to suppliers, but significant gaps remain. Those remaining gaps may disadvantage small local suppliers and potentially undermine community relations.

“The motivation for the study was the heightened need for transparency on the topic of procurement of goods and services, as this spending represents a significant contribution to host country economies,” said MSV researcher, Samantha Sheppard. “Of the 40 mining companies assessed, only eight refer to a dedicated local procurement standard, policy, or procedure in sustainability reporting or company websites. Many companies are in fact implementing practices that prioritize local suppliers. In many cases, practices simply need to be formalized and reporting standardized.”

Reporting by a smaller sample of participating companies was also compared to the Mining Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism (LPRM), a publicly available ESG and transparency framework for procurement in use by several Canadian companies. The comparison showed that companies using the LPRM framework provide more detailed information on their local procurement practices and spending, helping suppliers to navigate the tendering process.

The study also examined how Canadian mining companies report on their supplier due diligence efforts. In the context of upcoming legislation on supply chain due diligence from the Canadian government, it was found that more companies are disclosing information on this issue. Twenty-one of the 40 companies assessed have a supplier code of conduct, while 11 include language in their corporate code of conduct, or similar policy, that demonstrates it extends to suppliers. However, 16 of the forty companies did not report on any form of conduct code that applies to suppliers, which will raise concerns from ESG rating agencies, and eventually, regulators.

The purpose of the study was to identify opportunities to improve transparency around the topic of local procurement, and for companies to benchmark reporting against industry peers. Several best practices in local procurement reporting are showcased to highlight where leadership is being demonstrated, and to provide models for companies where there are opportunities to increase information sharing.

The new study was done with the financial support of Natural Resources Canada.

The 51-page report may be downloaded by clicking here.