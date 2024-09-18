LaFleur’s Swanson inferred gold ounces jump 626%

LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR; OTC Pink:WPNNF) has released its mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Swanson property in Quebec’s Abitibi gold belt. This new estimate adjusts the historical figures provided by the previous operator, Monarch Mining, in 2021.

The new estimate shows a total indicated category of 2.1 million tonnes at 1.8 g/t gold and an inferred category of 872,000 tonnes at 2.3 g/t gold. Compared to the 2021 estimate, the latest drilling results indicate an 8% increase in gold ounces in the indicated category and a 626% increase in the inferred category.

InnovExplo, based in Val-d'Or, Québec, conducted the MRE using data from 242 surface drill holes totaling 36,271.7 metres and 17,109 sampled intervals. This includes 31 additional drill holes, totaling 11,194 metres, not part of the previous estimate.

LaFleur is advancing with a Phase 1 exploration program that includes a high-resolution magnetic-VLF-EM geophysical survey, soil sampling and geological mapping, with drilling planned for late 2024 and early 2025.

“Swanson benefits from being an advanced exploration and resource stage project with a large property position hosting numerous significant gold showings,” said LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Ténière. "The substantial increase in the total number of gold ounces from the limited recent drilling demonstrates the significant growth potential of the deposit and of the Swanson gold project in general."

The zones of gold mineralization defined in the current MRE remain open, with numerous recent gold intersections defining drill-ready targets highlighting the potential for mineral resource growth and new discoveries.

The updated report is now available on LaFleur's SEDAR+ profile.

For more information, visit www.LaFleurMinerals.com.