Landore Resources identifies new gold anomalies at its Junior Lake property

Landore Resources (LND:LSE) announced results from its 2024 soil sampling program carried out along strike to the east of its flagship BAM gold project on the Junior Lake property. The Junior Lake property consisting of 22,037 ha is located about 235 km north-northeast of Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario.

During the Autumn of 2024, company work teams conducted a soil sampling program on the group's Junior Lake property, collecting 255 soil samples for a further 2.8 km eastwards from previous soil sampling programs into the highly prospective Toronto Lake gold area. The program covered a total area of approximately 3 km² along 200 metre spaced lines and has identified several gold anomalies representing targets for future exploration activities, including drilling.

The latest program – together with the findings of previous soil sampling conducted between 2019 and 2023 – demonstrated excellent gold potential along strike east and west of the BAM gold deposit along, and adjacent to, the Junior Lake shear zone, which transects the property for 30+ kilometres.

Alexander Shaw, CEO of Landore Resources CEO, said: "I am very encouraged by the progress we are making at our flagship BAM Gold Project in Ontario, with these latest soil sampling results confirming the presence of anomalous gold along strike – thereby confirming our belief that the gold system, which hosts BAM extends far beyond the currently-defined deposit area, representing significant expansion potential.”

"This confirms what I have always believed - namely that we are only just getting started at BAM gold and that the potential of what is our 'jewel in the crown' at Junior Lake is considerable. There is also significant potential for higher grades at BAM gold, which could add high-grade ounces to an updated MRE, which we are targeting for completion in mid 2025. We look forward to providing further technical results in the months ahead."

Landore Resources said it has scheduled a 3,500-metre drilling program on the BAM gold deposit in early March 2025 and will focus on providing greater clarity on the structure of the orebody, increasing the overall confidence in the grade, size and continuity of the resource, as well as testing the considerable down-dip potential of BAM gold.

More information is posted on www.Landore.com.