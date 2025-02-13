Landore Resources identifies new gold anomalies at its Junior Lake property

Landore Resources  (LND:LSE) announced results from its 2024 soil sampling program carried out along strike to the east of its flagship BAM […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 12, 2025 At 11:42 pm
Visible gold in hole 0421-785 from the Bam project: Credit: Landore Resources.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Landore Resources  (LND:LSE) announced results from its 2024 soil sampling program carried out along strike to the east of its flagship BAM gold project on the Junior Lake property. The Junior Lake property consisting of 22,037 ha is located about 235 km north-northeast of Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario.

During the Autumn of 2024, company work teams conducted a soil sampling program on the group's Junior Lake property, collecting 255 soil samples for a further 2.8 km eastwards from previous soil sampling programs into the highly prospective Toronto Lake gold area. The program covered a total area of approximately 3 km² along 200 metre spaced lines and has identified several gold anomalies representing targets for future exploration activities, including drilling.

The latest program – together with the findings of previous soil sampling conducted between 2019 and 2023 – demonstrated excellent gold potential along strike east and west of the BAM gold deposit along, and adjacent to, the Junior Lake shear zone, which transects the property for 30+ kilometres.

Alexander Shaw, CEO of Landore Resources CEO, said: "I am very encouraged by the progress we are making at our flagship BAM Gold Project in Ontario, with these latest soil sampling results confirming the presence of anomalous gold along strike – thereby confirming our belief that the gold system, which hosts BAM extends far beyond the currently-defined deposit area, representing significant expansion potential.”

"This confirms what I have always believed - namely that we are only just getting started at BAM gold and that the potential of what is our 'jewel in the crown' at Junior Lake is considerable. There is also significant potential for higher grades at BAM gold, which could add high-grade ounces to an updated MRE, which we are targeting for completion in mid 2025. We look forward to providing further technical results in the months ahead."

Landore Resources said it has scheduled a 3,500-metre drilling program on the BAM gold deposit in early March 2025 and will focus on providing greater clarity on the structure of the orebody, increasing the overall confidence in the grade, size and continuity of the resource, as well as testing the considerable down-dip potential of BAM gold.

More information is posted on www.Landore.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 28 2025 - Mar 29 2025
16th Annual Conference on Eastern Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 31 2025 - Apr 03 2025
Comminution ’25
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 29 2025 - May 31 2026
2nd International Conference on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Related Posts