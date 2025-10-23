Latest OLGA Mark 3: Precision meets reliability

Gekko Systems, in partnership with CSIRO, has announced the launch of the OLGA Mk3, its most advanced OnLine Gold Analyser to date. The device is designed to provide real-time measurement of gold in slurries and solutions, enabling operators to optimize recovery rates and minimize losses with greater precision and speed.

The OLGA Mk3 features several significant innovations. It includes dual-size X-ray optics, which enhance the detection of gold. The analyser also offers improved rejection of interference from arsenic, lead, and zinc. Its streamlined pipe flow design boosts reliability, while the system’s easier maintenance and manual sampling capabilities provide greater flexibility for operators.

In factory testing, the OLGA Mk3 demonstrated its impressive performance. It can detect gold levels as low as 0.02 parts per million (ppm) and improves accuracy by up to 10% at 0.10 ppm. Additionally, it reduces assay variance from 44% to 13% and maintains 98% uptime over a six-week period.

Engineered for high performance, the OLGA Mk3 provides actionable insights every 10 minutes, helping mining operations make more informed decisions in real time.