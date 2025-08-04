Laurentide and Danfoss expand partnership to include drive distribution in Eastern Canada

Laurentide Controls announced an expansion of its partnership with Danfoss. Laurentide will now distribute Danfoss Drives throughout Eastern Canada. This builds on the company's existing relationship as a trusted distributor of Danfoss Climate Solutions and strengthens its motor control and automation offering.

For over 50 years, Laurentide has been helping local industries thrive. It does this by delivering advanced technologies in automation, reliability, instrumentation, measurement and analysis, and digital transformation. The company serves sectors such as mining and metals, renewable energy, pulp and paper, agri-food, and petrochemicals. Danfoss engineers focus on technologies that will increase machine productivity, lower energy consumption, enable electrification, and reduce emissions.

By integrating Danfoss Drives into its portfolio, Laurentide Controls will be positioned to address a broader range of operational challenges. This includes energy efficiency, process optimization, equipment reliability, and system flexibility in response to the evolving needs of its industrial customer base.

Angela Badrieh, Laurentide Controls' vice president of sales, said: "This is more than a product line extension. It's a strategic alignment that enhances our ability to create long-term value for our customers. By combining Danfoss' world-class drive technologies with our deep field expertise, we are better equipped than ever to support the transformation of industrial operations across the region."

Officials with Laurentide Controls have stated that the partnership will give the company a more refined "mission." "As operators find their industry changing, that Laurentide will grow and improve as well.

Steve Dustin, Laurentide Controls president and CEO, stated: "This announcement is part of our broader strategic vision, guided by our Value Blueprint initiative. Our ambition to help generate $100 billion in customer value by 2033 drives us, but more importantly, this partnership reflects our focus on empowering customers with integrated solutions that reduce costs, increase uptime, and future-proof operations."

Ammar Rashid, Danfoss Drives Canada country head said: "This partnership with Laurentide Controls, an industry leader with deep roots in Eastern Canada's heavy industry sector, brings together the proven reliability and performance of Danfoss' advanced drive technologies with Laurentide's trusted, customer-first, service-oriented solutions for industrial operators. Together, we will deliver a powerful offering and drive meaningful value for customers across the region."

The company also said with new offering, fully supported by Danfoss, they will help with training.