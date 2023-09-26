Li-FT cuts 14 metres at 1.24% lithium oxide at Yellowknife project, NWT

Li-FT Power (CSE:LIFT; OTCQX:LIFFF) intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization in the five recent holes drilled at the Yellowknife lithium project 60 km east of the city of Yellowknife, NWT. The Fi Southwest, Shorty and BIG East pegmatites were tested.
Highlighted results include the following:
The Yellowknife project is wholly owned by Li-FT, which became interested in the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in November 2022. There are 13 spodumene-bearing pegmatites with strike lengths up to 1,800 metres and widths up to 40 metres that outcrop within the project area. Historic channel sampling was reported to grade from 1.10% to 1.59% Li2O.
Learn more on www.Li-FT.com.
Comments