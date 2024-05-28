Li-FT Power cuts 1.09% Li2O over 33 metres at Echo pegmatite, Yellowknife project

Li-FT Power (TSXV: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF) reported assays from 13 drill holes in several pegmatites within its Yellowknife lithium project outside the city of the same name in the Northwest Territories.

The best results came from the Echo pegmatite:

Hole YLP-0281: 15 metres grading 1.19% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), and 9 metres at 1.02%, and 9 metres at 0.98% Li 2 O.

O), and 9 metres at 1.02%, and 9 metres at 0.98% Li O. Hole YLP-0285: 17 metres at 1.05% Li 2 O, including 9 metres at 1.28% Li 2 O.

“We are excited about the last hole of the Echo winter program which hit 17 metres at 1.05% Li 2 O, at the northwest limit of drilling,” said SVP geology. “The hole intercepted a new lower spodumene-bearing dyke that does not crop out at surface and was never intercepted in the drilling to the southeast. The dyke marks the identification of a total of five spodumene-bearing dykes across the Echo property to date, highlighting the system’s potential for the discovery of additional hidden dykes in future follow-up drill testing.”

The Echo pegmatite complex comprises a steeply dipping, northwest-trending, feeder dyke that splits into a fanning splay of moderate to gently dipping dykes for 0.5 km to the northwest. The dyke complex has a total strike length of over 1.0 km. The feeder dyke is 5 to 15 metres wide whereas the gently dipping dykes in the splay are locally up to 25 metres thick.

Additional descriptions of the other pegmatite dykes at the Yellowknife project are posted on www.Li-FT.com.