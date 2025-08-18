Liebherr delivering 17 excavators to six Glencore mines in Australia

This month, Liebherr-Australia and Glencore finalised multiple agreements for the delivery of Liebherr excavators across Glencore’s Australian operations. Among these is the supply of 17 machines across six mining operations in both Queensland and New South Wales, with deliveries running through to the end of 2026.

The delivery of these machines are key achievements as they include the first Liebherr machines at both Hail Creek and at Ravensworth, and new machines added to an existing fleets at United Wambo, and Bulga. To support the long-term success of these machines, Liebherr-Australia will provide dedicated site support that includes embedded technicians and comprehensive operator and technical training.

The 17 excavators include 10 R9600s, five R9490s, on R9800, and one R9100, with seven of these machines powered by Liebherr’s D9812 engines. The delivery of two R 9600 excavators to Hail Creek mine in Queensland marks Liebherr’s first ever equipment in that operation. In New South Wales, Liebherr-Australia also delivered the first ever Liebherr excavators at Ravensworth and put into operation new Liebherr machines at United Wambo mine. Seven have already reached their destinations.

In addition to the 17 machines scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026, further units are set to be delivered in both Queensland and New South Wales throughout 2027 as part of the ongoing agreement with Glencore.

All of these excavators will be supported by Liebherr-Australia’s Thorley branch, which will provide specialist technicians, proactive maintenance planning and tailored upskilling initiatives for operators and site personnel.

