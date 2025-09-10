Liebherr R 978 SME sets new standard in fuel efficiency and precision

Liebherr France SAS in Colmar developed and manufactured the R 978 SME crawler excavator, which has quickly demonstrated its value at the Beynon sand quarry. Weighing 78.5 tonnes, the machine is designed for the most challenging environments and is currently used for directly excavating highly abrasive rock. To prepare for this specialized task, teams from SAB/Ets PIC and Liebherr France SAS collaborated to create a reinforced bucket. This bucket measures only 1,450 mm in width, has a capacity of 2 m³, and is fitted with crusher-grade protective wear plates. By leveraging the customer’s experience, the PIC sales team precisely defined specifications to produce this custom bucket.

Despite operating in challenging conditions, the operator benefits from a comfortable workspace that is both spacious and quiet. Personal adjustments can be made easily with guidance from a Liebherr France SAS trainer. This training, provided by sales partner Ets PIC during the handover, helps operators get acquainted with the advanced technologies in the new-generation machines. Cédric Rouison remarked: “What impressed me most was the machine’s precision and its low fuel consumption—around 40 litres per hour.”

New Liebherr Crawler excavators over 70 tons

Liebherr’s latest 70- and 100-tonne class crawler excavators—including models R 972, R 978 SME, R 992, and R 998 SME—introduce significant improvements in performance, comfort, and fuel efficiency. These models provide high operator comfort, incorporate advanced assistance systems, and cut fuel use considerably. A key innovation is the patented Liebherr Power Efficiency (PE) - Engine Control system, which enhances existing working modes (P+/P/E) and reduces fuel consumption by 10–15% compared to earlier models.

The R 978 SME crawler excavator. PHOTO: Liebherr.

All machines feature the proven Modetronic control system, already used in Generation 8 excavators. This system allows operators to customize hydraulic settings based on specific tasks and personal preferences, boosting both comfort and productivity. It manages vital functions such as rotation, travel, boom, stick, and bucket movements.

‘SME’ stands for super mass excavation

Liebherr’s ‘SME’ (Super Mass Excavation) crawler excavators are specially designed for high-volume digging, making them ideal for quarry work. In the 70-ton and larger range, models like the R 978 SME and R 998 SME feature reinforced undercarriages that incorporate components from bigger machines, such as the R 992. These models also have larger counterweights, providing extra stability and enabling the use of bigger buckets. Thanks to unique kinematics in the working attachment and reinforced cylinders, they deliver exceptional digging and breakout forces—unmatched in this class—resulting in improved performance and efficiency on-site.

