Liebherr to deliver 130 crawler tractors to Turkey’s DSİ in major infrastructure deal

Liebherr Turkey has finalized a major equipment deal with Turkey’s General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSİ), securing an order for 130 crawler tractors. The delivery will include 120 PR 756 Litronic and 10 PR 736 Litronic units, with production kicking off soon at Liebherr’s facility in Telfs, Austria.

This latest order strengthens a partnership spanning more than a decade. Back in 2014, DSİ purchased 130 PR 754 Litronic machines—many of which remain active in daily operations.

Built for performance, designed for precision

The PR 756 Litronic is engineered for demanding, high-volume earthmoving tasks. Weighing between 35,400 and 43,000 kg and powered by a 260 kW (353 HP) engine, the model combines brute strength with high efficiency. A hydrostatic drive ensures smooth operation, precise control, and reduced fuel consumption and wear.

For tasks requiring greater finesse, the PR 736 Litronic delivers agility and precision. With an operating weight between 21,200 and 25,500 kg and 160 kW (217 HP) of power, it’s well-suited for slope shaping, grading, and site prep. Both machines feature advanced controls, ergonomic operator cabins, built-in safety systems, and standard GPS and ECO mode functionalities.

Supporting Turkey’s national projects

DSİ will deploy the new machines across a range of hydraulic and environmental infrastructure initiatives. These include major dam and canal construction, sediment clearance, floodplain development, and access road building. The dozers will also support critical work like riverbed cleaning, flood prevention, irrigation infrastructure, and even emergency wildfire response.

DSİ operates one of the country’s largest heavy equipment fleets, with roughly 2,000 machines. Its experienced operators often keep equipment in service for two decades or more, making long-term reliability and support essential. Liebherr has met these needs through comprehensive training, technical services, and steady parts supply.

The blade configurations—6-way for the PR 736 and angle blade for the PR 756—offer flexibility across Turkey’s varied landscapes, enhancing performance across job types and terrain conditions.

Reinforcing a trusted alliance

“Our goal isn’t just to deliver machines—it’s to deliver lasting value through ongoing service, training, and partnership,” said Levent Çakar Ankara, Regional Manager at Liebherr Turkey. “This agreement is a testament to what’s possible when global engineering meets local expertise.”

Turkish team during bulldozer inspection and training at Liebherr Telfs, proudly holding their national flag.

With this order, Liebherr-Werk Telfs reinforces its position as a trusted supplier for critical global infrastructure efforts, delivering machines that offer durability, power, and precision where it matters most.