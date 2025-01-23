Liebherr to showcase its innovation at European mining and construction machinery trade fair in 2025

Liebherr – one of the world’s largest global manufacturers of construction machines – will be displaying more than 70 future-oriented tech exhibits at Bauma 2025. Bauma is the world's leading trade fair for construction machinery. The fair will be held at the exhibition centre in Munich, Germany from April 7-13, 2025. The German-Swiss multinational equipment maker designs and produces construction equipment used for mining operations.

The company will also be unveiling some world premiere products at the construction and mining machine trade fair. Liebherr will be unveiling the T 38-7s – the new generation six of the telescopic handler – at Bauma and setting new benchmarks in the segment up to 4.2 tons. The machine designer will be releasing the handler within the earthmoving product segment at the trade fair. Plus, Liebherr marks its entry into the eight-metre class with the new T 48-8s, a strategic addition to its portfolio in the industry segment.

The German-Swiss equipment maker will be showcasing the following: A self-driving machine, semi-automated lifts, and fully digitally controlled products.

Liebherr views digitalisation as an ongoing and forward-looking process that the company will continue to drive forward in the coming years. Tech observers predict artificial intelligence and the Internet will become much more heavily integrated into machines and work processes. Machinery used in construction and mining will also see the expansion of cloud infrastructure to process the growing volumes of data efficiently and to facilitate new data-powered business models.

At Bauma, there will be a particular focus on the aspects of intelligent machine controls, assistance systems and (semi-)autonomous processes. This, in turn, benefits customers, for instance by reducing the machine’s energy consumption and its downtime – while also placing another spotlight on a key aspect for Liebherr: customer focus and, ultimately, the fulfilment of customer requirements.

Modern assistance systems and (semi-)autonomous functions increase both safety and efficiency on the construction site. For the tower crane product segment, the exhibition gives visitors an opportunity to see the K series fast-erecting crane with its improved performance level, modern controls, and new operating system. The four cranes feature new, intelligent Liebherr operator-assistance systems. Smart functions, such as swing-free lifting of the load without the use of a diagonal pull, increase safety for those on site and reduce the likelihood of damage to delicate components. Plus, when combined with semi-automated lifts, they also add convenience for the operator.

From the mobile and crawler cranes product segment, Liebherr is displaying seven mobile cranes with new driver-assistance systems, such as the blind spot information system (BSIS) and the moving off information system (MOIS).

Liebherr is also presenting a further digital solution at Bauma from the mining product segment: IoMine for the mining industry, with which Liebherr is increasing the safety and productivity levels of operations in the mine, reducing machine failure rates through real-time monitoring and, in turn, extending the machine’s service life for customers. To this end, modern technology brings together the Internet of Things, data analysis and automation to create an intelligent and networked mining environment.

Liebherr is also running a live demonstration of an autonomous working wheel loader in the outdoor area. The company will be presenting this in-house developed autonomous driving system called ‘Liebherr autonomous operations’ to the wider public for the first time. The autonomous solution, which is at an advanced stage of development, facilitates completely driverless operation.

Liebherr is conscious of its responsibility for its products, especially in relation to the impact these have on the climate. To progress in decarbonising its machines, Liebherr keeps an open mind to alternative technologies. The group is focusing its development work on more than just the potential to cut CO2 emissions, with another three pillars also serving as determining factors: namely, the technological maturity of alternative drive options, the infrastructure, and the costs of the energy sources. Depending on the type of machine, the project and the work environment in question, the optimal drive has a decisive influence on the efficiency of the work operation.

By continuously developing the infrastructure and collaborating closely with its partners and customers, Liebherr is making significant investments in research and development work in all areas of drive technologies – both now and in the future.

Collaboration between Liebherr and its Australian partner Fortescue has created the battery-driven and autonomous T 264 mining truck. Both companies worked together in the fields of mining autonomy and zero emissions development.

The two companies jointly developed the mining truck equipped with the autonomous haulage solution (AHS). Within the AHS is an energy management system that coordinates the stationary charging processes for the mining truck and ensures the charger is fully utilised. Another example of new drive technologies is the LR 1300.2 SX crawler crane. Liebherr is unveiling the 300-tonne crawler crane model for the first time as a battery-driven unplugged version with the benefits of zero emissions. The crane is powered by a 438-kW electric motor and its 392-kWh battery can deliver up to 13 hours operation on a single charge, depending on the application.

With the new version of the Liduro power port (LPO) mobile energy storage system from series 100 and the prototype of a stationary energy storage system LPO 600, the components product segment is demonstrating the opportunities for a zero local emissions energy supply for construction sites, coupled with electric machinery. The LPO 600 mobile charging station has a gross energy content of 564 kWh and can provide sufficient energy for large machines or fleets, even in terrains without the relevant infrastructure.

A real highlight from the field of hydrogen technology is the first prototype of a Liebherr large wheel loader with a hydrogen engine. According to extensive studies on the subject, hydrogen is a highly suitable carbon-neutral alternative for powering large, vehicles that are difficult to power with electricity. Liebherr is presenting the prototype in the outdoor area. Together with its partners, the company is developing innovative solutions for mobile refuelling and a reliable supply of green hydrogen.

The scope of alternative drive technologies that Liebherr is exploring with an open mind is very broad, including not only battery-operated and mains-operated electric solutions, but also alternative fuels, such as HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) as well as hydrogen or ammonia-based drives – some of which are on show at Bauma.

