London Symposium JV Video: Major miners committed to Golden Triangle, Scottie CEO says

Mining company interest in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle has arguably never been stronger, Scottie Resources (TSX: SCOT) CEO Bradley Rourke says in a new video.

https://vimeo.com/1049425734?share=copy#t=0

Major miners such as Newmont (TSX: NGT; NYSE: NEM) have together invested about $7 billion on the region’s properties over the last five or six years, Rourke said at The Northern Miner’s London Symposium last month. Scottie Resources itself has just wrapped up its sixth drilling season in the area.

“Never have we seen the amount of concentration of money and bigger entities putting roots in the area as we do today,” Rourke said. “The retail market has missed that.”

Rourke spoke with Adrian Pocobelli, The Northern Miner’s podcast host. Watch the full conversation below. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.