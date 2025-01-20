London Symposium JV Video: Onyx Gold advances exploration with high-grade hits in Timmins

Onyx Gold's (TSXV: ONYX) drills are tracing high-grade gold at its Munro-Croesus property in Ontario's Timmins Gold Camp which has produced over 70 million oz. gold.

CEO Darwin Green says there are recent high-grade discoveries. They include 1 metre at 26.5 grams gold per tonne at the GM vein and 48.1 metres grading 1.87 grams gold at the Argus Zone.

“These zones remain open for expansion and demonstrate the untapped potential in Canada’s top gold district,” Green said last month during The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium in London.

Onyx aims to use its infrastructure to cut lead times. It is also to allocate capital wisely through targeted exploration, Green said.

The company plans further drilling this year to build on last season's success.

Watch the full chat below with The Northern Miner’s interim editor-in-chief, Colin McClelland.

