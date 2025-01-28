London Symposium JV Video: Renforth updates resource beside Canadian Malartic

Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR; US-OTC: RFHRF) plans to update the resource on its Parbec gold deposit in Quebec this quarter, CEO Nicole Brewster says in a new video.

Parbec is beside Canada’s largest open-pit gold mine, the Canadian Malartic Complex run by Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM). Nearby, Renforth holds the Malartic Metals package where ultramafic rock shows nickel, cobalt and platinum layered with volcanic massive sulphides of zinc, copper, silver and gold, the CEO said.

“Very good real estate, very big neighbour, exciting area to be in,” Brewster told The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium on Dec. 2. “That [Parbec] resource was calculated with a US$1,450 per oz. gold price in December 2019 and gold is a little bit higher now.”

The resource estimate defined a pit-constrained resource of 1.8 million indicated tonnes at 1.77 grams gold per tonne for 101,400 gold ounces. An additional 2 million pit-constrained inferred tonnes graded 1.56 grams gold for a further 100,300 ounces.

Brewster spoke with Colin McClelland, interim editor-in-chief of The Northern Miner.