London Symposium JV Video: Scottie eyes 2028 output with direct-shipping ore

Scottie Resources (TSXV: SCOT; US-OTC: SCTSF) is to pivot from explorer to developer with a plan to begin gold production in 2028 from its Scottie gold mine and Blueberry deposits in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, CEO Bradley Rourke said.

The company aims to ship run-of-mine material by road to the deep-water port at Stewart, about 40 km away, for export to a Taiwanese blending facility under an offtake with Ocean Partners, now Scottie’s largest shareholder.

“Turning from exploration to development has really changed things for us, Rourke told The Northern Miner’s podcast host, Adrian Pocobelli, early this month during the International Metals Symposium in London. “We believe we’ll be in full production in 2028,” Rourke said.

The capex-light route outlined in Scotties October preliminary economic assessment of $128.6 million avoids building a mill and tailings facility. At US$2,600 per oz. gold, the plan delivers a base-case after-tax net present value (5%) of about $216 million (US$157.2 million) and a 60% internal rate of return.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Scottie Resources and produced in cooperation with The Northern Miner.