Lotto project shows strong potential for Tungsten and more

Maxus Mining (CSE: MAXM) has shared an overview of exploration results from its Lotto project in British Columbia, covering an area of 30.54 sq. km (3,054 hectares). The company conducted a thorough review of over fifteen historic assessment reports that document various past critical mineral occurrences and highlight promising targets for polymetallic exploration, focusing on tungsten and other essential metals.

One notable discovery involves high-grade tungsten mineralization, as historical samples with visible scheelite mineralization from the Lotto 3 showing yielded assays of up to 10.97% WO₃. Additionally, the exploration has revealed polymetallic potential, with soil geochemical sampling in the Midas area showing anomalous concentrations of molybdenum, copper, silver, zinc, and tungsten, which are linked to important structural controls.

The Lotto project benefits from its prime location within a reputable jurisdiction, as it is accessible by road and strategically situated along the Crowsnest Highway in the Trail Creek mining district, less than 20 km from Castlegar, BC.

Scott Walters, CEO of the company, commented: “The historical results at the Lotto property provide a compelling indication of the strong discovery potential we see across the project. With encouraging molybdenum, silver, and copper values in the Midas area alongside occurrences of high-grade tungsten at the Loto 3 Area, the project offers exposure to both traditional and critical minerals. These results reinforce our confidence that Lotto can deliver meaningful value as we unlock its multi-metal potential through modern exploration.”

