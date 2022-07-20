Lundin Mining targets 35% GHG emissions reduction by 2030

Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) has published its 2021 sustainability report highlighting its new "Focused on the Future" sustainability strategy, including an interim 35% reduction target in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The company has published its sustainability report since 2010. The 2021 document was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and broadly mapped against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's (SASB) metals and mining standard.

In the report, the company highlighted several achievements in 2021. It was the safest year ever for total recordable injury frequency rate of 0.54 per 200,000 person hours worked. Level 2 environmental incidents were significantly reduced to seven, as compared to 16 in 2020. And work continued implementation of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

"We delivered many lasting improvements in safety, environmental and social performance in 2021, as highlighted in our 12th annual sustainability report," said Peter Rockandel, president and CEO. "Integral to Lundin Mining's continued success is that our approach to responsible mining keep pace with climate change, the demands of the green economy for the metals we produce, and evolving employee and stakeholder expectations. To ensure we accomplish these, in late 2020, we began a journey to refresh our approach to sustainability and develop a new long-term strategy."

"Though Lundin Mining is already a leader with an industry-low greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity for the base metals we produce, we acknowledge our role in the call for action to reduce emissions, commit to low-carbon alternatives and develop climate resilience," added Kristen Mariuzza, VP of environment and social performance. "We are pleased to announce an interim Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG absolute emissions reduction target of 35% by 2030 compared to our 2019 baseline year. Setting a 2030 target places us clearly on our climate commitment pathway to 2050."

The report is available on the company's website at www.lundinmining.com.