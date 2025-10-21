MacLean plants flag in North Bay to boost mining manufacturing

MacLean Engineering has continued investing in growth by acquiring a 95,000 square‑foot (8,816 m2) facility in North Bay, Ontario to support its expanding global customer base. The purchase advances the company’s manufacturing capacity, engineering capabilities and customer support and sits a few hours from its existing Canadian plants in Barrie, Collingwood and Owen Sound. North Bay, known as “the gateway to the North,” offers direct road access to most customers in Ontario and Quebec and connects to high‑capacity rail lines for clients farther afield. The acquisition complements MacLean’s existing operations in Collingwood, Owen Sound, Barrie and Querétaro, Mexico.

The new site will provide the space needed to meet rising global demand for MacLean’s underground and surface mining equipment while offering flexible options for future use. As a turnkey facility, the building enables immediate expansion across manufacturing, engineering and customer support departments.

“Opening a facility in North Bay is further cementing our message to the mining industry: we are here to stay, and we are expanding to better service your needs.” Kevin MacLean remarks, “We have grown significantly over the last few years with new products, new features and new markets, and expanding in our back yard just made sense. I am excited to plant roots in North Bay, getting closer to the customers up North and to expand our capacity.”

Stella Holloway, President, said the company is finalizing plans and will need many skilled workers to produce its products. “We will require a lot of great people to produce our quality products. Skill sets include welders, machinists, electricians, mechanical assemblers, and a variety of staff, ranging from engineers to supervisors to accountants and human resource professionals. We operate in a result‑driven open culture and are confident we will find many good candidates within our organization and in the area.”

Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli commented that the acquisition “marks another exciting chapter in the city’s growing reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing and mining innovation. This expansion not only brings new opportunities for highly skilled talent, from engineering and operations to manufacturing and aftermarket support, but it also positions North Bay at the forefront of cutting‑edge mining technology and automation. Investments like this strengthen our local economy, create high‑value jobs, and reaffirm Ontario’s leadership in the global mining supply chain. We’re proud to see MacLean continuing to invest in its people, its community, and the next generation of innovation right here in North Bay.”

MacLean plans recruitment and hiring in the coming months and intends to promote internally while hiring local North Bay residents as well as professionals willing to relocate. The company will engage with the community to share details about job fairs and employment opportunities.

MacLean Engineering said it looks forward to this next chapter in North Bay and to collaborating with the community to build a strong, innovative and sustainable future for Canadian mining and beyond.

For more information, please visit: www.MacleanEngineering.com