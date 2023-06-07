Magna drilling at Crean Hill cuts 5.9% Ni, 2.0% Cu in footwall

Magna Mining (TSXV:NICU) continues to intercept excellent nickel and copper grades – 5.9% and 2.0% respectively – as it drills the 109 Footwall zone at the past-producing Crean Hill mine near Sudbury, Ont.

The highlights of three recent holes include:

MCB-23-003: 0.7% nickel, 0.6 % copper, 8.7 g/t platinum-palladium-gold (Pt+Pd+Au) over 31.0 metres, including 5.9 % nickel, 2.0% copper, and 12.4 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 3.2 metres.

MCB-23-007: 0.3% nickel, 0.8 % copper, 9.0 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 21.0 metres, including 1.9 % nickel, 1.5% copper, and 49.1 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 1.9 metres; and

MCB-23-012: 0.4% nickel, 0.6 % copper, 18.9 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 13.0 metres, including 0.8 % nickel, 1.1% copper, and 44.9 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 4.9 metres.

Magna noted that these high-grade intersections are not well represented in the current resource model. As a result of confirming high-grade mineralization in this section of the 109 Footwall zone, the company is now planning a surface, advanced exploration bulk sample program to better define the grade and continuity of mineralization in this area.

A program of 26 short (15 to 50 metres) drillholes has been completed, with the objective of defining the distribution and continuity of semi-massive to massive sulphides. Results for 16 of 26 short drillholes completed have been received so far.

The 109 Footwall zone is considered a low sulphide, high-grade Pt+Pd+Au zone, hosted within a breccia system extending southwest from the historically mined Main zone contact nickel-copper orebody.

At least two structurally controlled, high-grade trends have been recognized within the 109 Footwall zone, which will improve the geological modeling and will be incorporated into future resource estimates. These trends are not well exposed on surface and a surface advanced exploration bulk sampling program is being planned to confirm and better define the interpreted high-grade trends, and to facilitate planning of future exploration to expand on the 109 Footwall zone. Additional assays from recent drilling can be found on www.MagnaMining.com.