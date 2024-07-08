Magna drills 11.9% copper over 5.2 metres at Crean Hill

Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU; OTCQB: MGMNF) has unveiled high-grade copper findings from its Crean Hill project and is initiating advanced exploration activities on the surface.

The Sudbury-based company’s latest drilling campaign in the Footwall (FW) zone has yielded promising results:

MCB-24-029: 0.9% nickel, 2.9% copper, and 9.5 g/t platinum-palladium-gold (Pt+Pd+Au) over 6.3 metres

MCR-24-087: 5.0% copper, 0.7% nickel, and 12.8 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 15.2 metres, with an impressive section of 11.7% copper, 1.0% nickel, and 5.8 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 5.2 metres

MCB-24-080: 0.6% copper, 0.2% nickel, and 20.2 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 15.1 metres.

MCB-24-082: 2.6% copper, 0.7% nickel, and 13.2 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 6.4 metres.

Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna Mining said "The exploration drilling results announced today continue to highlight the high-grade copper and precious metals found in the 109 Footwall zone. These intersections are within 200 metres of surface and could be incorporated into early test mining. I am also excited to report that we have started the process of extracting the 20,000 tonne surface bulk sample from our 109 Footwall zone. The company has begun drilling and initial groundwork to dewater the underground workings. Concurrently, detailed mapping of fresh rock faces will enhance understanding of mineralization patterns, aiding in geological modeling and resource estimation.

In addition to the drilling update, Magna highlighted recent advancements at Crean Hill, emphasizing efforts to define the higher-grade core of the FW zone at depth. Noteworthy intersections include MCR-24-087, which recorded 5.0% copper, 0.7% nickel, and 12.8 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 15.2 metres, featuring a section of 11.7% copper, 1.0% nickel, and 5.8 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 5.2 metres.

Crean Hill presently hosts an indicated resource exceeding 30 million tonnes, including 14.5 million tonnes of high-grade underground resources.

Magna’s assets include the Shakespeare and Crean Hill projects. The Shakespeare mine, positioned for open pit development with major permits secured, is at the feasibility stage. Meanwhile, the Crean Hill project, acquired by Magna in 2022, boasts a rich legacy spanning from 1900 to 2002, during which it produced over 500 million lb. of nickel, 450 million lb. of copper, and 1.7 million oz. of Pt+Pd+Au.

For more information, visit www.MagnaMining.com.