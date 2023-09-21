Magna drills 5% NiEq over 7 metres at Crean Hill footwall

Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU) has more very good assays from drilling at the former Crean Hill nickel-copper mine near Sudbury, Ont. The best intersection in the 105 Footwall zone was 4.2% nickel, 0.9 % copper, 1.4 g/t platinum-palladium-gold (Pt+Pd+Au) over 7.0 metres.

Here are the details of three holes in the zone:

MCR-23-040: 4.2% nickel, 0.9 % copper, and 1.4 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 7.0 metres(4.98% nickel equivalent)

MCR-12-046: 0.2% nickel, 1.2% copper, and 6.3 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 5.2 metres (2.04% nickel equivalent) and 2.7% nickel, 1.5% copper, 1 .1 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 0.9 metre (5.68% nickel equivalent)

MRC-23-050: 1.1% nickel, 0.6% copper, and 4.3 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 8.8 metres (2.04% nickel equivalent) and 0.6% nickel, 3.5% copper, and 10.1 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 1.1 metre (4.32% nickel equivalent)

“The 105 FW zone is similar to the 101 FW zone, and consists of high nickel tenor, semi massive to massive sulphide veins hosted within a breccia structure extending into the footwall from the Sudbury Igneous Complex,” said SVP technical services Dave King said. “Additional diamond drilling within the 105 FW zone continues to intersect high-grade mineralization with increasing precious metals (Pt+Pd+Au) as this structure approaches the Main zone.

“We are encouraged to see high grade PGE [platinum group element] mineralization at the 1500 level, down-plunge of the defined 109 FW zone, where these two structures are interpreted to intersect, indicating this style of mineralization may continue to depth.”

Magna has focused its drilling of the 105 Footwall zone to add more tonnage to the current indicated mineral resource. Drilling continues.

More drilling results area available on www.MagnaMining.com.