Magna makes new high-grade intercepts at former Crean Hill mine

Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU) reports high-grade drill intercepts from the 109 Footwall zone at the former Crean Hill nickel mine near Sudbury, Ont. These included 2.4% nickel, 4.3% copper, and 37.2 g/t platinum+palladium+gold (PPG) over 5.1 metres.

The Crean Hill underground mine operated from 1906 to 2002 under the ownership of Inco. Magna became the sole owner last year when it acquired Lonmin Canada. Crean Hill is located within 10 km of Magna’s proposed Shakespeare mine and mill.

Highlights of the new assays include:

109 Footwall zone – 0.2% nickel, 0.06% copper, 11.0 g/t PPG over 95.4 metres, including 0.76% nickel, 1.54$ copper, and 32.83 g/t PPG over 21.8 metres, and including 2.4% nickel. 4.3% copper, and 122.5 g/t PPG over 2.8 metres.

101 Footwall zone – 2.1% nickel, 3.0% copper, and 1.1 g/t PPG over 2.2 metres.

Magna says the results demonstrate the near surface potential of the high-grade sulphide core of the 109 Footwall zone. It is found within the wider zone of mineralized breccia.

“The continuity of massive sulphide in the 109 Footwall zone is not well understood and not currently incorporated into the resource block model, so these results are highly encouraging.” Said Magna CEO Jason Jessup.

“On the basis of the results so far from Crean Hill, Magna has mobilized a second diamond drill rig and will be completing several drill holes designed to better define the near surface 109 Footwall zone. This will allow us to better evaluate and design the surface bulk sample at Crean Hill, which should commence within the next six to nine months.”

More information about the Crean Hill and Shakespeare projects are posted on www.MagnaMining.com.