Magna Mining hauls 20,714 tonnes from Crean Hill to Glencore’s mill

With the recent bulk sample, Magna Mining (TSXV:NICU; OTCQB:MGMNF) is providing evidence that the project could once again become a major source of nickel and copper.

Magna has successfully delivered a 20,714-tonne surface bulk sample from the Crean Hill project to Glencore’s Strathcona mill in Sudbury, Ont. for processing. The mining of the sample began on July 2, 2024, with the final blast on Aug. 15. The material, sourced from three 8-metre-high benches in the 109 Footwall zone, was hauled over several weeks, with the last truckload arriving on Aug. 29.

The bulk sample will provide crucial data on the ore's metallurgical performance and recovery rates, information that is key to advancing the project toward underground mining. The mapping and grab samples taken during this phase will help Magna plan future stopes for the underground portion of the advanced exploration program.

Processing of the ore started on Sept. 2 and is set to finish by Sept. 6. Magna expects to announce assay results within four to six weeks. “We observed semi-massive and massive sulphides throughout the sample,” said Magna CEO Jason Jessup, adding that the initial results are aligning well with internal grade estimates.

Crean Hill has already produced over 20 million tonnes of nickel, copper, and platinum group metals ore in its history, and this new data could point to a significant untapped resource. The bulk sample program was completed on time, on budget and without any environmental or safety issues.

Magna is also dewatering the underground workings at Crean Hill as part of its exploration plan. This work will inform the development of a long-term water management system as the project advances.



