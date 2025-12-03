MAJOR to highlight new product lineup at CONEXPO/CON-AGG

MAJOR, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance wire screen media, announced its participation in the upcoming CONEXPO/CON-AGG 2026 event. The company plans to highlight its established screen media, advanced polyurethane strips, and the MAJOR App, alongside a new product making its debut. Attendees can visit MAJOR at Booth C32269 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

MAJOR, an innovative global manufacturer of wire screens, serves the aggregate, mining, and recycling industries. A Haver & Boecker company, MAJOR’s renowned FLEX-MAT line of distinctive lime-green high vibration screens, featuring OPTIMUMWIRE, has been recognized by industry observers for setting the industry standard.

Additionally, MAJOR will contribute to a panel discussion titled “Screen Smarter: Practical Strategies for Peak Performance.” This educational session, scheduled for Thursday, March 5, from 10:45-11:45 a.m., will explore insights into effective screening systems. MAJOR intends to share strategies for quarries and mines to enhance their operations, detailing how screen media considerations—such as wire selection, crown curve, and climate factors—can significantly impact output and productivity.

“CONEXPO/CON-AGG only happens once every three years, which makes it an exciting opportunity for our customers to see the newest technological advances in screen media in person," Bernard Betts, president of MAJOR, commented. "This year, we’re participating in a panel discussion to help educate aggregates producers on their screen media and the importance of choosing the right options for their facility. We’ve also been listening to our customers and addressing their main concerns. Our goal is to become a one-stop shop for all screen media, so look out for an exciting announcement at the show.”

MAJOR plans to showcase a variety of new equipment and technology. One of these will be launched at the event, including an advanced polyurethane strips variant. These strips, available for the FLEX-MAT Modular Series, aim to increase the lifespan and effectiveness of screen media, offering greater chemical stability for wet and corrosive environments.

Advanced polyurethane strips match the lifespan of OPTIMUMWIRE, maintaining screening integrity up to 10 times longer than traditional polyurethane in some cases. CREDIT: MAJOR.

This variant matches the lifespan of OPTIMUMWIRE, potentially maintaining screening integrity up to 10 times longer than traditional polyurethane in certain applications. The recently updated MAJOR App provides a centralized resource for mining and aggregates producers and MAJOR dealers. The app offers marketing materials, expert documents, and a newsroom with articles and announcements, and it also integrates an RFID reader and the FLEX-MAT Sensor.

Customers and dealers can use FLEX-MAT ID Enabled technology, which embeds RFID chips into the polyurethane on the screen panel, to track and store screen media data—such as screen dimensions and customer-defined details—thereby simplifying order processing and inventory management.

MAJOR’s booth will also feature a new interactive event, the Wire Cut Challenge. This challenge will test the strength and durability of MAJOR’s engineered wire against other wire options. Attendees who visit the booth can participate to see if they can break the wire, with a chance to win a prize. '

More information about MAJOR’s screen media technology is available at www.MajorFlexMat.com.