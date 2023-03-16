Martin makes conveyor wear liner to protect chutes and extend skirt life

Martin Engineering is now introducing Canoe Liner, a conveyor liner made from durable urethane molded around a rugged steel plate to absorb impact and abrasion from the punishing bulk handling environment. Martin says the design delivers superior shielding of the skirt sealing system and chute wall from heavy, fast-moving cargo, and as are result, extended equipment life, longer periods of dust and spillage control, improved safety, and less maintenance, reducing the overall cost of operation.

“This is a shift in the engineering and role of wear liners,” said Dave Mueller, manager of conveyor products for Martin Engineering. “Like most conveyor components, the design has evolved into a component that is more effective, safer to maintain and more reliable.”

Most previous version of wear liners were sheets of steel welded onto the internal chute wall of the conveyor loading zone that protected the wall from splashing, shifting and abrasive material. Periodic replacement of these early designs involved enclosed chute entry and hot work using a blow torch, which often required certification and supervision, while running the risk of igniting explosive dust. These design issues resulted in excessive downtime, premature equipment replacement and extra labour to monitor and maintain.

The Martin Canoe Liner has a series of 51 mm long bracket holes for vertical adjustment. The bottom “belt side” of the liner is cut to an optional 20º, 35º, or 45º angle to maximize belt sealing and protect the softer material of the skirt seal from premature wear. Depending on the weight and abrasiveness of the conveyed material, customers can choose a urethane thickness of 33-51 mm.

Delivered in storable cartridges 122 mm in length, the units can be cut on site to match the needs of the chute. The cartridges can also be installed vertically on top of one another to accommodate taller chute walls or raised enclosures. Like the lower sections, the upper units can be adjusted as well.

As material gradually erodes the Canoe Liner, the bottom trough angle continues to protect the skirting. If there are significant gaps between the belt and liner, each individual cartridge can be adjusted by a single technician using a socket wrench. Replacement is easy by simply removing the worn units, mounting each new cartridge, and cutting the end piece to fit.

