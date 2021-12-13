MaxMine Carbon to reduce emissions quickly, cheaply

Australian mine site productivity service provider MaxMine is pleased to announce the official launch of MaxMine Carbon, a technology offering which will enable mining operators to reduce their carbon emissions by more than 10% for no, or limited, additional capital expenditure.

MaxMine Carbon is a mining productivity tool which captures, processes, and analyses vast amounts of data, then translates that data into pragmatic solutions for clients that deliver significant carbon emissions reductions and productivity gains at open pit mining operations, specifically in load and haul operations.

The technology platform harnesses cutting edge automation capabilities and advanced data analytics to capture up to 10,000 times more data, relative to the industry standard fleet management system products.

During extensive trials of MaxMine Carbon at various open pit mining operations, miners were able to accomplish an average minimum carbon emissions reduction of 10% within just one month.

This is the equivalent to replacing more than four trucks in a fleet of 40, with zero-emissions vehicles, for zero capital expenditure.

MaxMine Carbon also allows companies to quantify their carbon emission savings for inclusion in ESG and sustainability reports.

Furthermore, miners experienced an average payload increase of 7% at operations where the MaxMine Carbon beta product was implemented.

This additional production output, whilst utilizing the same resources, also translates into significant cost savings and efficiencies for the mine site operators.

Learn more about using all of MaxMine’s solutions at www.MaxMine.com.au.