McEwen Copper closes $40M private placement

McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX: NYSE: MUX), has closed the first tranche of the series B private placement […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 23, 2021 At 2:45 pm
The Los Azules project contains 962 million indicated tonnes grading 0.48% copper and 2.7 billion inferred tonnes grading 0.33% copper. Credit: McEwen Mining.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX: NYSE: MUX), has closed the first tranche of the series B private placement announced July 6. McEwen Copper issued 4 million common shares at a price of $10 per share for gross proceeds of $40 million.

Qualified investors can subscribe to the remaining 4 million common shares at the same price, subject to a $1-million minimum investment and certain other conditions. This second tranche is expected to close on or before Sept. 30.

The first tranche of shares was purchased by Evanachan, Rob McEwen’s investment corporation. Rob McEwen will beneficially own 18.6% of McEwen Copper upon closure of the second tranche.

McEwen Copper holds a 100% interest in the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina, and a 100% interest in the Elder Creek copper-gold exploration property in Nevada, subject to a 1.26% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on both assets payable to McEwen Mining. A portion of the proceeds from the offering will be used to advance Los Azules to a prefeasibility study, building a year-round access road, and infill and continued exploration drilling. At Elder Creek, funds will be budgeted for permitting and community relations.

McEwen Copper intends to make an initial public offering within 12 months of the final closing of the offering.

Access the animated Los Azules project video on YouTube,  youtu.be/swTAsZlLxfI.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 25 2021 - Aug 26 2021
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2021
Sep 01 2021 - Sep 01 2021
Maximising Base Metals Recovery
Sep 07 2021 - Sep 09 2021
Commercial UAV Expo Americas
Sep 13 2021 - Sep 15 2021
MinExpo 2021

Related Posts